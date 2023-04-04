













MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian education technology giant Byju’s has a new chief financial officer. Ajay Goel, who recently left a similar role at the Mumbai-listed natural resources firm Vedanta (VDAN.NS), will now steer the debt-laden company’s finances.

Goel’s new challenges will look familiar. His previous employer’s cash pile is dwindling while commodity prices fluctuate. Prosus-backed (PRX.AS) Byju’s, meanwhile, in December sought easier terms on a year-old $1.2 billion loan private placement.

The company co-founded by Byju Raveendran appears to have found some relief, at least: it has just raised $700 million in a funding round led by a couple of west Asia-based sovereign wealth funds, with private equity firms and some existing investors tagging along, the Financial Express reported on Tuesday.

Byju’s will use most of the new money, raised at the same $22 billion valuation as two funding rounds last year, to pay down some of its debt. That provides some breathing room, but with the company’s top line shrinking and losses mounting, the battle-hardened Goel’s start date cannot come too soon. (By Shritama Bose)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

