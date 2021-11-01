Breakingviews
Electric cars charge up $1.8 bln BYD share sale
HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors snapped up new shares in the $128 billion Chinese electric-car maker BYD (002594.SZ), , covering the books multiple times, IFR reported on Monday. A 6.9% discount to Friday’s close made them hard to resist, despite disappointing resultsreleased the same day. Earnings fell by 28% year-on-year in the third quarter, and its net profit margin was less than 1% after stripping out one-offs like government grants. Although the company claims around half of its revenue from an eclectic assortment of mobile handsets, medical masks and solar panel products, autos and their batteries make up the rest and sales of its new-energy vehicles are booming. BYD’s market share was second only to Tesla (TSLA.O)in September, per Bernstein. It also has a unique advantage over Musk’s marque: BYD produces its own batteries and semiconductors, providing some protection against snarled supply chains. As enthusiasm for its battery-powered car business grows, so too does the case read more for spinning it off and unlocking value. (By Katrina Hamlin)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Supply-chain Grinch eyes the holidays read more
Microsoft swipes Apple’s crown read more
Aussie climate plan stumbles before first hurdle read more
Housing boom tempts ANZ to lower risk controls read more
India’s no to net zero has merit read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.