













NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Regulators want to encourage electric vehicles by flattering them less. The U.S. Department of Energy has proposed tweaking a decades-old formula for calculating EVs’ fuel efficiency. The overhaul will lower electric mileage ratings – but could encourage automakers to ditch fossil fuels more quickly.

Carmakers that serve the U.S. market tot up the average mileage per gallon of fuel, or a theoretical equivalent for non-gas vehicles, for their entire output in a given year. The result is their Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE. Automakers must meet a minimum overall CAFE mileage; falling short results in penalties.

Thanks to their inflated mileage, selling relatively few EVs pulls up a manufacturer’s overall CAFE rating dramatically. Giving too much credit for producing a handful of electrified models – General Motors (GM.N) sold only 16,000 EVs last quarter, versus Tesla’s (TSLA.O) over 400,000 – might make jumping through regulatory hoops too easy. The energy watchdog’s tweak would mean automakers must sell proportionally more EVs, which will still have higher mileage than gasoline cars, to hit the same CAFE rating.

GM and rivals already want to catch up to electric leader Tesla – and its $600 billion valuation. But Detroitautomakers’ projections don’t promise substantially higher profits from EVs, meaning they may not be incentivized to move quickly enough on their own. With the U.S. falling behind other countries on electrification, the Department of Energy is right to give them another push.(By Jonathan Guilford)

