NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electronic Arts (EA.O) is a tempting target but finding the right players might be harder to master. On Friday, CNBC reported that Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is not expected to make a bid for the video-game maker read more , knocking down an earlier report about a potential deal. Still, it’s not hard to see why the publisher behind the FIFA franchise could be in play.

Microsoft’s $69 billion move for Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) bodes well for EA read more . The software giant’s deal represented 19 times Activision’s EBITDA last year. On the same multiple applying estimated EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March, it would imply that EA is worth over $50 billion. That’s about a 54% premium to its current enterprise value.

But potential buyers may be out of the game. Netflix (NFLX.O) is suffering from a market capitalization rout and others like Apple (AAPL.O) would attract unwanted attention from regulators. EA in play may have to wait another day. (By Jennifer Saba)

Editing by Gina Chon and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.