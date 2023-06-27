NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Eli Lilly (LLY.N) has filled its plate with potential obesity treatments, unveiling data from two more on Monday. One offers the convenience of a pill; the other, with the scientific name retatrutide, led to patients losing an astonishing 24% of their weight at the highest dose.

There’s no guarantee either will reach the market. With so many options under development at Lilly, Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and others, it raises reasonable questions about capital allocation. Obesity drugs have investors salivating, but is this just more pharmaceutical R&D overkill? Perhaps, but there are justifiable reasons for it.

While doctors are reluctant to switch patients from working therapies, theoretically giving an advantage to first movers, drugs vary in effectiveness, side effects and convenience. Pfizer’s cholesterol-lowering Lipitor, for one, reached consumers after rivals, and a decade after Merck’s version. Yet its higher ability in reducing cholesterol, along with aggressive marketing, made Lipitor the best-selling drug worldwide for years, with total revenue topping $150 billion.

Lilly’s research budget, projected at 24% of revenue this year, exceeds that of many peers, including Pfizer’s (PFE.N) 19%. In this case, it’s a healthy choice. (By Robert Cyran)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China-bashing throws Vodafone a curveball read more

Yacht maker’s westward detour comes at a price read more

Blackstone deal is a bright spot in gloomy sector read more

Aston Martin pulls out of slow lane in EV race read more

Canada is calling Meta’s bluff read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.