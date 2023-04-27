













NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The race is on between Mounjaro’s growth and investors’ burgeoning hopes. The drug made by Eli Lilly (LLY.N), which was approved in May to treat diabetes, reaped an astonishing $569 million of revenue in the first quarter less than a year after it was approved for sale. The results encouraged Lilly to raise its annual profit guidance by 3.5%. Investors are counting on that growth becoming exponential.

The pharmaceutical firm also unveiled alongside its earnings release on Thursday that the drug had its second successful large clinical trial against obesity. That is a key hurdle. Patients using Mounjaro only for weight loss typically pay over $1,000 a month currently. With another successful trial under Lilly’s belt, Mounjaro is likely to receive an official green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in obesity, and more insurers will subsidize the cost.

But investors in the $365 billion firm are counting on a lot more. Wall Street analysts now expect 2030 revenue of more than $25 billion a year from that drug alone, or about triple what they thought in 2021 according to Jefferies Financial, making it the best-selling drug ever. With Lilly valued at 11 times estimated forecast revenue of $31 billion over the next year, or more than twice the past decade average and that of peer Merck & Co (MRK.N), it can't afford a misstep. (By Robert Cyran)

