













NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) Mounjaro might turn out to be the biggest selling drug ever. The pharmaceutical giant is maximizing the diabetes treatment's gain by using a golden ticket to speed its U.S. approval for use in a possibly bigger market, obesity. Cutting just several months off the approval process could yield $30 billion in additional value. The success doesn't, however, speak to the effectiveness of the government program used to get there.

Almost two decades ago, some Duke University economists noticed pharmaceutical companies avoided developing drugs to cure tropical diseases because the market is small, but the cost and uncertainty of producing them is high. If authorities motivated them with a voucher that allowed them to get to market faster, and the vouchers were transferable, it would incentivize more research and development. The program was implemented and expanded to cover rare pediatric diseases and biological warfare threats.

Quicker turnarounds can be worth a lot. Consider a drug that peaks at $1.5 billion in annual revenue. The total gain in present value of product sales from shaving several months off approval time might be $600 million, according to these economists. About half derives from money arriving sooner, and the rest from additional sales before patent expiration.

Lilly’s peak sales for treating obesity might be about 10 times as high, Jefferies analysts estimate. If the example above is right, that might mean the present value of a faster approval of Mounjaro is $6 billion for Lilly. At the industry multiple of 5 times revenue, that would pad its $535 billion market value by $30 billion. If sales disappoint, or if regulators ultimately say no, it could be worth less. But Lilly spent just $110 million on a voucher in 2022, roughly the average going price, leaving enough margin for error for it to be worth the effort.

This disparity between the price of the voucher and the potential value for the buyer is in many ways unique to Mounjaro. It could be a highly effective obesity treatment, the industry’s white whale. Most approved drugs have far more modest sales potential, so a voucher is worth far less.

The valuation gap probably helps explain why vouchers haven’t been effective in encouraging drug development, says the U.S. Government Accountability Office. It can take up to a decade for a drug to make its way to market, and the median cost to reach approval has been estimated to be over $1 billion. Against that, the possibility of a $100 million prize barely moves the needle.

The program isn’t exactly harmful, though it is unusual to have such horse-trading encouraged by a government-backed subsidy. If inspiring the production of more and better drugs is the goal, there are better ways to do it. Direct subsidies to labs, quicker approvals, longer patent life and government-assured purchases would be more effective incentives by increasing return on investment.

The pandemic shows how combining these types of interventions can change the outcome. The U.S. government funded multiple vaccine development efforts, allowed trials to be run concurrently, helped finance manufacturing capacity and guaranteed giant purchases. Those were hefty carrots, and the result was multiple vaccines and drugs reaching the market within a year.

Despite the success of the Covid-19 vaccines, saving an estimated 140,000 lives in the U.S. alone and speeding the economy’s reopening at a modest cost of $18 billion, it’s unlikely to be replicated. Last month, President Joe Biden signed legislation that will allow the government to negotiate medicine prices itself, potentially costing companies such as Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L)about $100 billion in lost sales over a decade and lowering the industry’s return on investment. That alone will discourage pharma companies from pursuing new drugs.

Lilly may have secured a Willy Wonka-like golden ticket that allows its obesity drug to reach customers quicker. For an industry that impacts life – and death – as much as pharma, however, playing such games rather than designing and paying for more effective incentives results in scattered windfalls, and not much progress.

Eli Lilly said during a call with investors on April 27 that it will use a priority review voucher to expedite the potential approval of Mounjaro for use in obesity. The drug is already approved for use in diabetes. Lilly says it expects approval for use in obesity by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as the end of the year.

The pharmaceutical company said the same day that a large study showed diabetic patients who were overweight lost nearly 16% of their body weight.

Priority review vouchers are awarded to firms that gain market approval of a drug for rare pediatric diseases, neglected tropical diseases, or treatments for chemical, biological or nuclear threats. The vouchers can then be used on another drug. They guarantee regulatory review, but not approval, in less than six months instead of the standard 10. Vouchers also may be sold.

