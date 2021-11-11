Elon Musk can afford Biden’s EV snub

A Tesla car is seen at the V3 supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk can glide past Joe Biden’s electric-vehicle speed bump read more . Tesla (TSLA.O) models wouldn’t qualify for an additional tax credit in the president’s $1.8 trillion spending plan because the vehicles are made by non-unionized employees. But Musk has other drivers for success, mainly China.

Biden’s electric-vehicle push picks clear winners and losers. A proposal being considered in Congress would add an extra $5,000 tax credit for vehicles and batteries made in the United States and with organized labor, on top of the $7,500 that’s currently available. So far, General Motors’ (GM.N) Chevrolet Bolt is the only model that qualifies though future versions of Ford Motor’s (F.N) F-150 pickup truck, GM’s Cadillac Lyriq and Hummer would also be eligible .

That is a disadvantage for $1 trillion Tesla, the biggest American maker of electric vehicles . While it manufactures cars in California and soon Texas, workers aren’t unionized. It’s among the automakers, along with Toyota Motor (7203.T), Honda Motor (7267.T) and other foreign companies, that have slammed the tax credits.

Still, it’s only a tiny shock for Tesla read more . Musk’s firm dominates the U.S. market with about 73% share in the third quarter, according to Experian. Teslas are already pricier, and its sales haven’t been dented despite that tax credits already favor other cars. The $7,500 consumer incentive maxed out for the firm in 2019 when it surpassed 200,000 qualifying vehicle sales. But Tesla sales surged more than 70% in the third quarter.

Musk also has another sales track: China. The People’s Republic is Tesla’s main export hub, and last year, revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion while it grew by 20% in the United States to $15.2 billion. China accounted for about half of overall global electric-vehicle sales in September, according to Rystad Energy, and Beijing has set a goal of EVs making up 40% of all vehicle sales by 2025.

Cheaper Chevrolet has made some inroads into the United States, but a battery recall cut its market share by more than half from the second quarter to the third to 4%, according to Experian. Tesla already plans to go down in price point, with a $25,000 model possibly launching in 2023. That will keep sales humming, even without the extra Biden boost.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Nov. 9 that her goal is to have the chamber vote on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan during the week of Nov. 15. The proposal would increase the federal tax credit for the purchase of an electric vehicle from $7,500 to a maximum of $12,500. To qualify for an additional $4,500 tax credit, an electric vehicle must be made in the United States using union labor. Currently, the Chevrolet Bolt is the only vehicle that qualifies.

