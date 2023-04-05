













WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk’s Dogecoin yapping might be loud enough to hear in Washington. The token’s value soared as much as 30% earlier this week after Musk-owned Twitter featured a Shiba Inu on the social media service’s homepage instead of its blue bird logo. It could help inform the crypto-skeptical U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it considers how to police the industry.

Musk first lauded Dogecoin in 2019, posting on Twitter before he bought it that it could be his “fav cryptocurrency.” Prices jumped 16% that day. After he called the token a “hustle” while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in May 2021, it swiftly lost a third of its value amid high trading volume. Musk said that year that he had invested in Dogecoin, but it’s unclear how much, if any, he holds today.

Nothing is muzzling Musk, not even a $258 billion lawsuit accusing him of running a Dogecoin-based pyramid scheme. The SEC has largely policed crypto markets through enforcement action when it sees clear examples of tokens behaving like securities. Although cryptocurrency advocates argue the market requires a new regulatory framework, the agency has said that in most instances they’re treated similarly to stocks and should be overseen as such. In this case, the Doge tail might just wag the watchdog. (By Ben Winck)

