Elon Musk’s promises are getting more realistic

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters//File Photo

MELBOURNE, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk has not lost his penchant for hype. Tesla’s (TSLA.O) boss told investors earlier this month that the $855 billion carmaker can keep growing production by at least 50% a year “for quite a while”. He also thinks its Model Y SUV will be the world’s best-selling vehicle by 2023. Musk has a history of missing targets. But recent performance suggests his latest ones deserve to be taken more seriously.

Tesla cranked out a record quarter on Wednesday, earning $1.6 billion as automotive sales hit $13.8 billion, almost a fifth higher than the three months to June. That’s in part because its Shanghai factory manufactured some 133,000 vehicles, more than its plant in California, barely a year after it opened. New shop floors in Berlin and Austin, soon to become Tesla’s headquarters read more , might not come online as quickly. But the success in China suggests the company can keep ramping up production capacity.

It also played a part in Tesla’s sales outmatching competitors. General Motors (GM.N), for example, handed over a third fewer vehicles in the United States than in the three months to June. Tesla globally sold 20% more.

That’s also, though, thanks to Tesla doing a better job of securing semiconductors despite the enduring global shortage. Suppliers now regard Musk’s company as a strategic customer, Morgan Stanley analysts point out, which gives it heft in negotiations and bumps it up the delivery pecking order. Tesla also makes some of its chips in-house, giving it more control over availability.

It all makes Musk’s second prediction, about being the best-selling car by 2023, a possibility. Based on U.S. quarterly sales and September’s Shanghai showing, Tesla’s 2021 annualised sales run rate is almost 1 million vehicles, more than 90% of them the Model 3 and Y. A 50% yearly growth rate would take that to almost 2.5 million units in 2023. Even allowing for S and X sales to pick up, and for the launch of the Cybertruck and the Semi truck, it’s not a stretch for Tesla’s mid-size SUV to overtake the current most popular car, the Toyota (7203.T) Corolla, which sold 1.1 million last year.

A strong balance sheet and a stubbornly racy multiple of 100 times earnings affords Tesla the ability to recharge its expansion efforts. Musk’s hyperbole deserves some discounting. But there’s now some convergence with reality.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Tesla on Oct. 20 reported third-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $1.6 billion, a record. Revenue of $13.8 billion was also a record.

