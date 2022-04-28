1 minute read
Elon Musk’s Twitter funds, Netflix with ads: podcast
LONDON, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla’s boss is close to clinching control of the social network, having secured financing from Wall Street. Breakingviews columnists discuss why the bet makes sense for banks in this Viewsroom podcast. Also, the streaming service’s subscriber pain may lead to bountiful change.
