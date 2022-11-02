Elon Musk’s Twitter runs into subscription fatigue
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk is on a mission for some much-needed revenue at Twitter. The social-media company’s new owner tweeted, appropriately enough, that he would start charging users $8 a month for a blue check, the symbol that affirms a user’s authenticity. Strapped consumers are already rethinking the litany of fees they pay regularly to everyone from Walmart (WMT.N) to Spotify Technology (SPOT.N). And charging micro-bloggers could hurt as much as it helps, if it scares off users.
Twitter has approximately 424,000 verified accounts. A prominent one, author Stephen King, retorted “F**k that” when Musk first floated the idea of asking prolific and well-read posters to pay for the privilege. As Musk noted, though, he has his own bills to pay after larding $13 billion of debt onto the company. Even if everyone with a blue check forks over $96 annually, it would only add up to around $41 million. Twitter’s interest payments alone could be more than $1 billion a year, according to New York Times calculations. The financial burden provides a reality check. (By Jennifer Saba)
