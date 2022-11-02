













NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk is on a mission for some much-needed revenue at Twitter. The social-media company’s new owner tweeted, appropriately enough, that he would start charging users $8 a month for a blue check, the symbol that affirms a user’s authenticity. Strapped consumers are already rethinking the litany of fees they pay regularly to everyone from Walmart (WMT.N) to Spotify Technology (SPOT.N). And charging micro-bloggers could hurt as much as it helps, if it scares off users.

Twitter has approximately 424,000 verified accounts. A prominent one, author Stephen King, retorted “F**k that” when Musk first floated the idea of asking prolific and well-read posters to pay for the privilege. As Musk noted, though, he has his own bills to pay after larding $13 billion of debt onto the company. Even if everyone with a blue check forks over $96 annually, it would only add up to around $41 million. Twitter’s interest payments alone could be more than $1 billion a year, according to New York Times calculations. The financial burden provides a reality check. (By Jennifer Saba)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Dollar stores getting penny-wise read more

DuPont takes welcome M&A break read more

Maersk recession pain could yet get more acute read more

Bain gives India’s banking ball a time check read more

Ocado’s South Korean deal is valuation rocket fuel read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.