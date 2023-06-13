













LONDON, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sweden’s Embracer (EMBRACb.ST) is entering a new phase. The $3 billion video-game holding company announced on Tuesday that it would slash costs and investments to achieve a more “stable future”. For CEO Lars Wingefors’ investors, it’s a welcome acceptance of reality. The maker of hit games such as “Dead Island 2” saw its share price rocket by almost 1,000% between 2018 and May 2021 as it gobbled up gaming rivals. But the stock more than halved in May, due in part to the unexpected collapse of a mystery “transformative partnership”, and in part to profit warnings, not helped by a soft gaming market.

The new strategy is to rely on its own free cash flow, rather than partnerships or capital hikes, to fund the business. Arguably that was inevitable all along. Wingefors wants to cut overhead costs by at least 10% compared to the last quarter’s annual run rate. He’ll also shelve projects with low forecast returns, and cut capital expenditures by at least 2.9 billion Swedish crowns ($270 million) by the 2024-25 financial year. It all points to a less sprawling, more straightforward company.

Investors still judge the group’s long-term prospects to be uninspiring – as testified by a lowly valuation multiple of just below 7 times last year’s diluted earnings per share, even after adjusting for a 3% share-price pop on Tuesday morning. That leaves Embracer vulnerable to a takeover at some point. At least Wingefors’ new standalone survival strategy gives him a stronger negotiating hand if a bid comes along. (By Oliver Taslic)

