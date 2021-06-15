Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Emirates joins airlines’ high-loss club

3 minute read

An Emirates plane is seen at Lisbon’s airport in Portugal, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Emirates has joined an unfortunate elite club. The Gulf airline, owned by the government of Dubai, on Tuesday posted a $6 billion loss for 2020. That puts it on a par with London-based International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), parent of British Airways, and is only marginally healthier than European rivals Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which lost $7.5 billion and $8.1 billion respectively. Aggressive cost-cutting by Emirates’ state backers averted a worse financial disaster.

For a state-owned company, the airline’s job-cutting zeal stands out. Staff numbers went from 109,000 to 75,000 in a year, a swingeing 31% drop. That may only be possible because of the large numbers of non-Emirati citizens on its payroll. Lufthansa, by contrast, shed 26,000 positions, a 19% drop. It plans more cuts as part of a long-term overhaul. Strong unions and Berlin’s weak hand on the Lufthansa joystick, courtesy of a 9 billion euro government bailout, mean they’re not set in stone. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Singapore can wield stick to win tech IPOs read more

Oaktree offer puts a fresh shine on Crown read more

Adani’s rollercoaster ride is a costly lesson read more

Hong Kong’s business standing weakens read more

U.S. malls are a tale of two REITs read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:16 PM UTCChancellor: Bears will survive meme-stock assault

The self-styled “autists” on WallStreetBets are back to their old tricks. After its epic short squeeze in electronic games retailer GameStop (GME.N) last February, the subreddit investment forum has boosted a variety of “meme” stocks from cinema operator AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) to fast-food outlet Wendy’s (WEN.O). Once again, investors betting against those stocks are on the back foot. The question has even been raised whether the advent of market corners created by swarms of retail investors will lead to the extinction of bears on Wall Street.

BreakingviewsU.S. and EU bury trade hatchet in China’s back
BreakingviewsEmirates joins airlines’ high-loss club
BreakingviewsBolloré and Ackman will beat the Vivendi activists
BreakingviewsSingapore can wield stick to win tech IPOs