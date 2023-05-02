













HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Astellas Pharma (4503.T) has snapped up U.S. eye-treatment specialist Iveric Bio (ISEE.O) in a $5.9 billion deal, funded almost entirely with debt. Diversifying abroad looks attractive to many Japanese companies given weak home markets. For the $28 billion drugmaker, which already earns the bulk of its revenue from overseas, exceptionally low borrowing costs at home may have boosted its offshore appetite even more.

The country's third-largest drugmaker by sales is paying a modest-looking 22% premium to Iveric's share price before the announcement. The target's key asset, a treatment for a common cause of vision loss in the elderly, is on track to secure U.S. regulatory approval later this year. Analysts at Jefferies reckon those sales could top $85 million in its first year and peak at $2.4 billion annually by 2034. That should help compensate for the expiry of the patent on prostate treatment Xtandi, Astellas' top money spinner, in 2027.

Financing the purchase with 800 billion yen ($5.8 billion) in short-term loans and commercial paper is clever and perhaps a bit aggressive. Astellas, which has been on a buying spree since 2019, sits on a net cash pile. Borrowing at the ultra-low rates available for quick-expiry debt could end up costing more if the Bank of Japan (8301.T) is forced to tighten monetary policy in reaction to rising inflation. Regardless, even Warren Buffett has taken advantage of Japanese rates to funds deals inside Japan; domestic corporations looking abroad will as well. (By Robyn Mak)

