













BARCELONA, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - High-street retailers are facing a heavy bill to weather the cost-of-living crisis. Executives and investors attending the World Retail Congress in Barcelona last week laid out a relatively grim outlook for the sector, where cost-conscious customers are buying sparingly and favouring engaging shopping experiences. Turning the tide requires a big spend that only the strong can afford.

Spain’s sunny skies were no match for the storm clouds gathering over the retail sector. The annual conference is a chance for executives of companies including American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N), Alibaba (9988.HK), Havaianas, Shein, Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) and Mango to hobnob while discussing the big trends of the moment. But after two years of lockdowns that shuttered stores and disrupted supply chains, inflation was the buzzword at speakers’ panels and as attendees sipped Cava under the Gothic arches of La Llotja, the former home of the Barcelona Stock Exchange.

The cost of heating stores and staff requests for pay rises are squeezing operating margins at top players like H&M (HMb.ST) and Next (NXT.L). In 2019, before the pandemic erupted, the Swedish fast-fashion giant and its smaller British rival’s operating margins were 7.5% and 18.3% respectively. This year they are forecast to slump to 5.4% and 16.8%, according to data from Refinitiv.

Shrinking disposable income is making it hard for these retailers to boost sales to protect margins. Last week the Bank of England’s Chief Economist Huw Pill said Brits need to accept that they are simply worse off due to inflation, while an economic adviser to the Federal Reserve in New York said in February that high prices and interest rates are “testing some borrowers’ ability to repay their debts”. A survey of more than 550 retailers conducted by Boston Consulting Group and presented at the congress showed declining consumer confidence was one of the top concerns for sector players. Also, 72% of respondents said they expect shoppers to be more price sensitive in 2023, quashing hopes that high-street brands can copycat luxury players like Hermès and Chanel and simply hike prices to compensate for their growing cost base. “Everywhere we see inflation, consumers are more careful, they are taking long-term decisions and preferring to buy hardware like furniture,” said Thomas Harms, global retail leader at consultancy EY.

With revenues under pressure, some retailers are cutting back. H&M sacked 1,500 staff last November as part of its effort to save 2 billion Swedish crowns each year, or around 2% of its operating expenses. Germany’s major department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof plans to close 40% of its locations to lower costs.

This strategy risks however sparking a longer-term decline. If retailers fail to invest in dolling up their high-street outlets, or sacrifice staff, customers will likely move to brands that offer a more gratifying shopping experience. British low-cost player Primark has just introduced Disney cafés at its stores to entice customers. Global heavyweight Inditex (ITX.MC) said in March that it plans to invest 1.6 billion euros in its stores and expanding its warehouse network, a figure the Spanish retailer can easily afford thanks to an eye-watering 10 billion euro cash pile.

Still, identifying winners amid the gloom is far from easy. Most bricks-and-mortar retailers trade on higher multiples than they did before the war in Ukraine sparked soaring inflation. However, the seemingly similar valuations tell a different story. Inditex trades at 21 times its expected 2023 earnings while H&M trades on 27 times. Investors are affording H&M a higher multiple due to a slump in its expected earnings in 2023, which they predict to be resolved in 2024 when its multiple declines to just 20 times, on par with Inditex. However, investors may be caught out as H&M’s cost-cutting plans, which include a reduction in headcount, will make it harder to entice customers into its stores, hindering any recovery. Inditex, on the other hand, looks well placed to spend its way out of the crisis.

Luxury goliaths like LVMH (LVMH.PA), whose wealthy customers have been less affected by inflation, are also in the winning pack, as well as cheaper stores like Primark that can offer customers access to fashion at rock-bottom price tags. But that leaves a squeezed middle of retailers like H&M exposed to the brunt of the retail crisis. Investors betting on a swift rebound of such middle-of-the-pack fashion players may be caught short.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The World Retail Congress took place in Barcelona, Spain on April 25-27.

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.