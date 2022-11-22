













LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In 2022, war and power shortages have led to more fossil fuel use. But they also act as a catalyst for the rollout of renewable energy. In this edition of The Exchange podcast, ex-Snam boss Marco Alverà tells George Hay how Europe’s leaders can capitalise on this dynamic.

Editing by Oliver Taslic











