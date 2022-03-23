LONDON, March 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Windfall taxes sound simple. The epic rise in European electricity prices implies a bonanza for utilities that sell power. Yet taxing that gain to help citizens facing soaring bills, as the European Commission suggests, is harder than it looks.

Until a year ago, contracts to deliver German, French and Italian electricity in a year’s time had long fluctuated around 50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). Since then they have frequently exceeded 150 euros per MWh, and in December they leapt over 300 euros per MWh. Given that the European Union and the United Kingdom generated 3,100 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity last year, the theoretical annual takings from a windfall tax of, say, 100 euros per MWh would exceed 300 billion euros.

That overstates companies’ potential taxable profits. About 630 TWh of that generation capacity is renewable energy, according to RBC research, where subsidies often fix the prices that companies can charge at levels far below today’s inflated ones. Another 650 TWh is electricity generated by gas, which utilities might import or buy in wholesale markets, meaning they have equally inflated costs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

There are still 1,800 TWh of coal, nuclear and other energy types, where producers probably have bigger windfalls. A 100 euro per MWh levy on those sectors would raise 180 billion euros, not far off the 200 billion euros Brussels reckons an EU windfall tax could yield.

But even this isn’t definite. Many utilities hedge against a collapse in electricity prices by selling their power at a fixed price in the future. Those who did that last year, when forward rates were lower, will have less profit this year to tax.

A windfall levy isn’t therefore guaranteed to raise hundreds of billions of euros this year. Enel (ENEI.MI) boss Francesco Starace says his $65 billion group’s share of Italy’s proposed 10% levy on excess profits would only raise 10 million euros. Governments could boost takings by imposing very high levies or taxing companies’ revenue, rather than profit. But that may discourage investment in renewable energy.

Brussels shouldn’t give up. Prices of electricity contracts to be delivered in future years are still way above pre-crisis levels, so players that hedge forward now face bigger windfalls in 2023. So do the increasing number of renewable projects that aren’t locked into old subsidies. Most importantly, public anger at skyrocketing bills may soon seem more problematic than the risk of some utilities getting a raw deal.

Follow @gfhay on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace told Bloomberg TV on March 21 that the impact of an Italian government measure to tax windfall profits of energy companies would be something between 7 million euros and 10 million euros.

- The 10% tax, which will help pay for a 4 billion euro raft of measures to help consumers and companies manage high energy prices, is to be levied on pre-tax profits made between October 2021 and March 2022, comparing them to profits in the same year-ago period.

- The European Commission cited on March 8 estimates from the International Energy Agency that temporary tax measures on windfall profits could make available up to 200 billion euros in 2022 to partially offset higher energy bills.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic