Engie finds a measured form of green pivot

Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen near the village of La Mesa, Spain, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Flush with cash from the 7 billion euro sale of its services business, French utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) has snapped up Eolia, a wind farm developer and operator, from Alberta Investment Management. Piling into renewables in Spain isn’t risk-free. The government is clawing back profits from energy groups to help consumers cope with high prices .

Still, given energy investors fret about the cost of green pivots, Engie Chief Executive Catherine MacGregor’s looks more measured. She is buddying up with Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), which will own 60% of the company, while Engie will lock in contracts to develop and operate wind farms. As Eolia’s 1 billion euros of debt stays off balance sheet, the cost for Engie’s stake is just 400 million euros. The implied purchase price of 2 billion euros including debt is a not-too-rich 2 million euros per megawatt. Engie also gets a 1.2 gigawatt pipeline, boosting its strategy to grow its portfolio to 50 gigawatts by 2025. Including debt, Engie is valued at 5 times forward EBITDA, versus peers on 7 times, according to Refinitiv data. That suggests MacGregor’s strategy is still in progress. (By Neil Unmack)

