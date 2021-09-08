Breakingviews
EQT dealmakers’ share sale hints at peaky markets
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Swedish buyout group EQT’s (EQTAB.ST) rainmakers are taking some money off the table. The group’s partners have sold a 6% tranche of stock a year earlier than expected under a five-year lockup plan following an initial public offering in 2019.
The premature share sale will boost EQT’s free float, making its shares more liquid. But the stock’s recent super trouper trading may also be a factor. Even after Wednesday’s 5% price fall, it’s up almost 60% this year and has increased more than fivefold on its IPO price of 67 Swedish crowns. The group’s partners are sugaring the pill by committing half of the proceeds of the sale back into EQT’s funds. They also agreed to extend the lockup for the rest of their shares to as late as 2028, from 2024. But they have reserved the right to change that too. The winner really does take it all. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
