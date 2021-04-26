Technicians look at data on a digital screen in a natural gas control centre.

EQT’s (EQTAB.ST) imminent listing of SUSE will elicit a cheer in the buyout group’s Stockholm headquarters and a jeer in Newbury, home to its British former owner Micro Focus International (MCRO.L). The lesson from EQT’s success with the open-source software specialist is that under-pressure bosses should put more effort into retaining some upside when dispensing with castoffs.

It’s a classic corporate carveout deal but on steroids. EQT agreed to buy SUSE from Micro Focus for $2.5 billion in cash in 2018 – just after the UK parent spooked investors by warning of a fast-shrinking top line. On Monday, less than three years later, EQT said it was planning a Frankfurt initial public offering. The float could value SUSE at between 5 billion euros and 8 billion euros ($6.1 billion to $9.7 billion), Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

EQT deserves credit if such a steep rise in valuation materialises. It put in place a new management team led by Chief Executive Melissa Di Donato – a former bigwig at technology behemoths SAP (SAPG.DE) and Salesforce.Com (CRM.N). Crucially, the buyout barons also tilted the company’s focus away from its traditional business of selling open-source Linux server software and towards faster-growing products. These new markets now account for close to one-quarter of revenue, according to a person familiar with the business.

Yet EQT’s graft shouldn’t spare any blushes back in Newbury. Based on the reported valuation range, SUSE could now be worth more than Micro Focus’s current $6.6 billion enterprise value. That’s remarkable for a unit that only generated one-fifth of its former parent’s total revenue in the financial year to April 2017.

Admittedly, rising software valuations helped EQT. But it’s hardly a surprise that a corporate carveout acquired by private equity has perform well. A recent EY study of 12 such deals found an average 34% internal rate of return – well above the buyout industry’s 14% average, according to the accountancy. Carveouts are frequently some of EQT’s most lucrative deals, a person familiar with the matter told Breakingviews.

It follows that bosses in selloff mode should negotiate to keep a stake in the business, rather than letting buyout barons keep all the upside. That might mean taking less cash up front. But, as SUSE shows, the riches from having someone else scrub up your castoffs could make it worthwhile.

CONTEXT NEWS

- SUSE, an open-source business software company based in Germany, on April 26 said it would raise $500 million through an initial public offering in Frankfurt.

- The group, owned by private-equity firm EQT, plans to use the cash reduce net debt to 3.25 times EBITDA, but didn’t specify how large its existing debt load was.

- EQT in July 2018 agreed to buy SUSE from UK software company Micro Focus International for $2.5 billion including debt.

- The buyout firm will also sell some shares as part of the upcoming IPO.

- SUSE said its revenue in the financial year ending on Oct. 31 was $503 million, up 17% on the previous year. Its EBITDA margin was around 40%, excluding an acquired business called Rancher.

- The IPO could value SUSE at between 5 billion euros and 8 billion euros ($6.1 billion to $9.7 billion), Reuters reported on April 26, citing a source familiar with the matter.

