













LONDON, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When one pot of cash seems to be running low, it’s rational to seek another. That’s why EQT’s (EQTAB.ST) boss Christian Sinding is right to try raising money from rich individuals, rather than just institutions. The $24 billion Swedish private equity and real estate investor said alongside first-quarter results on Thursday that it was preparing fund structures for private wealth investors. This usually refers to people who are well-heeled but not deep-pocketed enough to have a dedicated private wealth management firm, a family office, looking after their money.

It’s worth a try. The usual suspects, like insurers and pension funds, have been forking over cash at a slower rate than in the past. EQT itself spooked shareholders in January, when it said that the fundraising for its new 20 billion euro EQT X vehicle was not happening as fast as analysts had predicted. But the challenge will be to design products that cater for the needs of individuals, who are more likely to need their cash back before the end of the usual 10-year private equity fund cycle. Blackstone’s (BX.N) listed real estate vehicle has had to prevent panicking small investors from pulling their money in recent months, which is hardly a great advertisement for investing in this type of illiquid asset. Sinding hasn’t offered any details on his plans yet, but at least he has a clear warning of the potential pitfalls. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Rice, not tech, wars may be next global worry

Allianz picks acceptable time to quit N26 read more

Worldline seeks to crack tough French payments nut read more

Fox is not out of the woods yet read more

David’s needs bachelorettes, not just brides

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.