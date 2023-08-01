MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity giant EQT (EQTAB.ST) is buying a majority stake in the country’s largest fertility clinic chain Indira IVF via its Asian unit BPEA EQT, valuing the firm at $1.1 billion. It anchors the buyer in some productive themes.

One is the rising interest of financial investors from Singapore’s Temasek to Blackstone (BX.N) in the country’s hospital sector, whose revenue the government estimated could grow at a compound annual rate of around 17% to $132 billion between 2017 and 2023. Indira IVF serves some of the 15% of Indian couples experiencing infertility, a problem on the rise in the world’s most populous country as people marry later and air pollution stifles the ability to conceive naturally. The target’s 18% share in the assisted reproductive care market looks set for a lift following regulatory changes that could result in individual doctor-driven enterprises ceding ground to deep-pocketed organised players.

EQT’s deal also is another bet on the changing demands of the South Asian nation’s middle class. For example, its $1.2 billion acquisition in June of student loan provider HDFC Credila rides on the rising number of young Indians aspiring to study in U.S. and UK universities. Thanks to the gradual maturing of the private equity business, both purchases come with the added benefit of the buyer taking control. (By Shritama Bose)

