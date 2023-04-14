













LONDON, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - EQT (EQTAB.ST) is turning to furry friends to defy the buyout market’s record slowdown. The $24.5 billion European private equity firm has approached Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH.L) with a 4,070 pence a share all-cash offer which values the UK-listed veterinary group at 4.6 billion pounds. For EQT boss Christian Sinding there’s a fine line between a deal as cute as a kitten, and one that’s a bit of a dog.

There’s a lot to like. Dechra, which develops drugs that treat conditions like animal obesity, has already welcomed the 51% premium the Stockholm-listed buyout fund is offering. The animal drugs market, which Global Market Insights valued at $35 billion in 2022, is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% between 2023 and 2032. EQT has already secured the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority as a co-investor, and knows the sector well: its portfolio companies already include IVC Evidensia, Europe's biggest vets group, German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus(ZO1G.H) and UK pet insurer ManyPets.

Still, it looks a stretch to secure the sort of 20% returns buyout shops usually seek. EQT’s offer values Dechra at 27 times its EBITDA for the last 12 months. Bullishly assume the group can grow revenue at 10% annually, improve the current 28% EBITDA margin to 30%, and sell after five years at a superior 28 times EBITDA multiple. Even financing a quarter of the deal with debt at 6 times EBITDA, the deal’s internal rate of return would only amount to 17%. If Dechra grows at the market’s 5.4% growth rate, the IRR would fall below 12%. EQT investors should hope its pet experience counts for something. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

