Erdogan part three would be worse and the same: podcast
LONDON, May 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Turkish president is in a heated battle to lead the battered country. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the risks Turkey faces if he stays in office, his rival’s offering and how the outcome of the election will impact the rest of the world.
