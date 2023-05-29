













MILAN, May 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election in Turkey sends a sharp message to leaders around the world: politics is trumping sound economics.

The extension of the president’s 20-year rule was not a given. He narrowly beat challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, an economist, after a runoff vote on Sunday. Official results released show the sitting strongman won 52% of ballots, implying citizens are deeply divided over his return to power.

Erdogan’s victory will likely exacerbate multiple long-term money-matter headaches for the country’s more than 80 million people. Annual price increases stood at a chunky 44% in April thanks to years of economic mismanagement including Erdogan’s extraordinary unwillingness to allow the central bank to hike interest rates to tame inflation. That’s likely to keep the Turkish lira near its record low; the currency is already 6% lower than at the start of the year and has lost more than 90% in a decade against the U.S. dollar.

Voters are effectively saying no to the more abrupt short-term pain that would have resulted from a course correction and from realising his opponent’s promise of sounder economic policies. A return to traditional fiscal dogmas would have meant a sharp increase in interest rates, likely recession and huge disruption for businesses and consumers in a country freshly traumatised by the massive earthquake in February that killed over 45,000 and displaced many more.

Any longer-term, enduring financial mess in Turkey will be a problem too for its evolving group of allies beyond the Group of Seven rich countries. A weakening lira will make it harder for the government to repay obligations in foreign currency but its exposure on that front is low; Western investors have shunned the country for a while. In the meantime, other governments are stepping up to fund its needs: Ankara has secured some $28 billion in currency swap deals in recent years from the UAE, Qatar, China and South Korea, helping to ease pressure on its central bank and markets.

Erdogan’s win also suggests the country will continue to pivot away from the West. Despite being a member of NATO, Turkey has cultivated its relationship with Moscow even after the invasion of Ukraine. Russia, now shunned by European Union countries, accounted for 80% of Turkey’s import of crude oil in November. That pushes the country that physically straddles two distinct parts of the world into more unpredictable alliances. In an era where geopolitics is front and centre, Turkey’s election result is a warning to other leaders of nations preparing to go to the ballot box that a sound economy is no guarantee of success.

Follow @LJucca on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan secured a fresh five-year term in elections on May 28, beating challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu had promised a democratic reset and a return to orthodox economic policies in Turkey, which has been struggling with hyperinflation, a weak currency and a cost-of-living crisis. He called the result "the most unfair election in years" but did not dispute the outcome.

Official results showed he won 47.9% of the votes to Erdogan's 52.1%.

Editing by Una Galani and Pranav Kiran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.