Breakingviews
ESG drills deeper into Gulf oil IPOs
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - On most counts, the initial public offering of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s exploration services subsidiary counts as a success. ADNOC Drilling (ADNOCDRILL.AD) priced its enlarged sale of 11% of the company conservatively and was rewarded with a 30% pop on Sunday read more . The group’s current $13 billion valuation means it now trades at a slight premium to fellow oil services group Baker Hughes (BKR.N), which retains a 5% stake.
The successful market debut shrugged off the lack of interest from overseas investors: foreigners bought around 10% of the sale, slightly less than Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) managed to attract in its controversial 2019 IPO. Aside from ADNOC Drilling’s more appealing valuation, the United Arab Emirates in general carries less baggage as an investment destination for western capital. Yet it was still selling shares in a fossil fuel business. Environmental, social and governance concerns seem to be looming ever larger for western investors. (By George Hay)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Zoom’s doomed deal may have exposed a weakness read more
Merck's $15 bln gain is stingy read more
Tata flies into next chapter with Air India read more
Swedish tech M&A machine risks sputtering read more
Gene sequencing IPO puts some life into London read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.