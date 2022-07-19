Putin gas assault is a survivable test of EU unity

Breakingviews · July 19, 2022 · 12:07 PM UTC

Vladimir Putin is about to fire his gas weapon at European solidarity. Planned maintenance has shut Russia’s key Nord Stream 1 pipeline for 10 days until July 21. By being sly about whether and how he will reopen it, the Russian president could try to undermine the unity European Union members and the United States have demonstrated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The risks are real, but the chances he could succeed look slim.