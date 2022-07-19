ESG is more of a muddle than a fiddle: podcast
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Environmental, social and governance investing is under the spotlight. In this episode of The Exchange podcast, Bridgewater’s sustainable finance gurus Karen Karniol-Tambour and Carsten Stendevad explain how ESG’s main problem is a lack of clarity over its goals.
Follow @gfhay on Twitter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.