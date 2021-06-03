Breakingviews
Etsy takes thrift out of online thrift store
Etsy’s (ETSY.O) acquisition of secondhand clothes marketplace Depop hardly qualifies as bargain shopping. The crafty company is paying some $1.6 billion, a hefty 23 times revenue for its Generation Z-focused target. Youth appealed to investors, who sent Etsy’s shares up more than 7%, or nearly as much in market value as the deal’s price tag.
Fast-growing Depop’s $70 million top line represents only about 10% of its gross merchandise value. Etsy rakes in about 17%, while peers have a so-called take rate of at least 20%, according to BTIG analysts. That suggests plenty of available upside. Etsy boss Josh Silverman reckons there may be opportunities from selling advertising, too, as Depop doesn’t carry any now.
While Depop’s social-media aspects give it an edge, there are few barriers to entering the market for recycled fashion. And teenagers are a notoriously capricious bunch. At the first sign of a Depop slowdown, Etsy may find that investors are too. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)
