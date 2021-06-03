Etsy takes thrift out of online thrift store

Etsy Inc's Chief Executive Officer Chad Dickerson and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen stand together outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's initial public offering (IPO) in New York April 16, 2015. Etsy's initial public offering has been priced at $16 per share, a market source told Reuters, valuing the online seller of handmade goods and craft supplies at about $1.78 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Etsy’s (ETSY.O) acquisition of secondhand clothes marketplace Depop hardly qualifies as bargain shopping. The crafty company is paying some $1.6 billion, a hefty 23 times revenue for its Generation Z-focused target. Youth appealed to investors, who sent Etsy’s shares up more than 7%, or nearly as much in market value as the deal’s price tag.

Fast-growing Depop’s $70 million top line represents only about 10% of its gross merchandise value. Etsy rakes in about 17%, while peers have a so-called take rate of at least 20%, according to BTIG analysts. That suggests plenty of available upside. Etsy boss Josh Silverman reckons there may be opportunities from selling advertising, too, as Depop doesn’t carry any now.

While Depop’s social-media aspects give it an edge, there are few barriers to entering the market for recycled fashion. And teenagers are a notoriously capricious bunch. At the first sign of a Depop slowdown, Etsy may find that investors are too. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

AMC makes its own meme movie read more

Professional lacrosse gets a financial boost read more

AMC makes its own meme movie read more

Orsted investors fear it’s flying close to the sun read more

Gulf buyout shop calls time on public markets read more