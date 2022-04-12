LONDON, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Betting on basket cases in the European banking sector has worked reasonably well over the past two years. That may explain why a big investor, probably Capital Group, just sold almost 1.8 billion euros of shares in German lenders Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE). France’s Société Générale (SOGN.PA) and Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) may now offer similar rewards for brave dumpster divers.

Bookrunner Morgan Stanley said late on Monday that an undisclosed investor was selling stakes of close to 6% in each of the German banks. Based on Refinitiv shareholder data, it could only be Californian stock-picker Capital, whose holdings were first reported in February 2020.

It’s a symbolic knock for the Frankfurt-based lenders. Deutsche, for example, hailed Capital’s interest as a “clear vote of confidence in our strategic transformation” in October 2020, when the fund upped its stake. And Chief Executive Christian Sewing is still a long way from hitting his target of a 10% return on tangible equity (ROTE) in 2025. Yet it may make sense for Capital to bank a profit at a time of rising economic uncertainty. Shares in Deutsche and Commerz were up by 35% and 25% since February 2020.

The question is whether other bargains can be found elsewhere. SocGen, worth 19 billion euros, and 21 billion euro UniCredit seem like the best candidates. They trade at 33% and 36% of tangible book value respectively, according to Refinitiv data – a discount to Deutsche’s 41%. And both are projected to make a ROTE of just 7% in 2023, underperforming the 8% and 10% returns analysts expect from rivals BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) respectively, suggesting room for improvement.

The complication is that those two banks are not on the same radical belt-tightening journey that Deutsche and Commerz have been on in recent years. Costs at SocGen, for example, are expected to chew up a whopping 70% of its revenue this year, as per Refinitiv data, and analysts expect CEO Frédéric Oudéa to keep increasing expenses over the next two years. UniCredit’s CEO Andrea Orcel has a respectable 55% cost-income ratio but is planning on reinvesting much of its planned 1.5 billion euros of cuts in the coming years to juice the top line. Yet the Ukraine war may dent banks’ growth hopes, bringing expenses back into focus. The dumpster divers of tomorrow may have to give their targets a nudge.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank were down by 10% and 9% respectively as of 0720 GMT on April 12, after an undisclosed investor sold stakes of more than 5% in the two German lenders.

- The exit by the large shareholder follows a similar move by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus in recent months.

- Deutsche said in a statement that it remained “confident in our strategy”.

- “Our focused business model and risk management capabilities have proven their resilience in challenging times,” Deutsche said. One investor who holds such sizable stakes in both banks is Capital Group of Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the investor declined to comment.

- Commerzbank declined to comment.

- The sale resulted in proceeds of 1.75 billion euros, based on calculations of the deal from information provided by sale’s bookrunner, Morgan Stanley.

