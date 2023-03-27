













BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Union’s new unified scheme for patents starts in June with promise but no track record. Big companies are looking forward to paying less for protecting their inventions but are not convinced the new system will work. One obvious weak point: only 17 of 27 member states are on board. While it’s good the EU is moving forward, a single patent can’t fulfill its promise without full participation.

The EU could use a boost when it comes to registering intellectual property. Of the 3.4 million patent filings in 2021, 47% came from China, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization, followed by the United States, Japan and South Korea. The European Patent Office holds fifth place. Billions of euros remain out of reach because the EU is strong on research but weak in finding market success. “The EU has one trump card to pull itself out of the current difficulties,” BASF (BASFn.DE) CEO Martin Brudermüller said in Brussels on Monday, referring to the bloc’s single market.

Seeking an EU patent via separate applications across Europe costs about 20,000 euros, compared to an estimated 6,000 euros under the new system. The European Round Table for Industry, whose members include big energy, technology and pharmaceutical companies, said the system “looks promising, but still has to demonstrate its effectiveness and competitiveness in terms of the costs for applicants”. For Europe to be more than the world’s technology incubator, its single market needs more tools that are fully subscribed. (By Rebecca Christie)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

