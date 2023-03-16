













BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Union’s pushback on aggressive U.S. green production incentives is taking shape. The European Commission will loosen some state aid rules until the end of 2025, helping individual member states to stem a potential stream of European companies across the Atlantic. But plans for domestic manufacturing targets miss the wider point that Europe and the U.S. need to cooperate, and that Europe needs growth more than it needs an aid arms race.

The Inflation Reduction Act’s $369 billion of subsidies over 10 years in areas like electric vehicles, wind turbine production and renewable electricity generation represent under 0.2% per year of U.S. GDP, according to French economist Sébastien Jean. That’s less than the annual 0.5% of European GDP he sees as already earmarked in the EU’s seven-year budget for the green transition. But the IRA’s aid roster has turned European corporate heads, especially given some of the protectionist strings attached. To allow buyers to claim a $7,500 EV tax credit, for example, the car not only has to be assembled stateside but things like battery components need to be sourced there too.

The EU’s two-year extension of the crisis state aid permissions it put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine, alongside expanded leeway for countries to match offers from overseas, stretches the definition of broad-based economic threat. Matching subsidies with a friendly economic competitor is not exactly on a par with a land war on the border, in terms of justifying bending the rules. Still, the assistance is targeted and temporary in scope and doesn’t bring new joint EU money to the table. It also gives the EU a way to push back against corporate opportunism from big companies. Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on March 8 it would slow down plans to build a battery plant in Eastern Europe so it can prioritise reaping about $10 billion in prospective U.S. subsidies.

There’s also potential to reduce the IRA’s sting. U.S. President Joe Biden said last year that the U.S. didn’t mean to freeze out its European allies when it tied $50 billion in tax credits to batteries using minerals from the U.S. and countries that have a free trade deal. Washington and Brussels are now in focused trade talks that could see Europe placed to a greater degree within the tent.

The EU’s initial plan for regulatory changes that would set explicit manufacturing targets in a wide range of sectors looked like a bad idea. Mandating that 40% of European clean technologies be manufactured in the bloc by 2030, for example, represents heavy-handed central planning. The EU needs to help its overall economy prosper, not micromanage what sectors it includes.

A smarter way for the EU to proceed would be to minimise barriers to green trade with the U.S., and to invest in the parts of its economy with the biggest potential to anchor environmentally friendly growth in future years. After all, European companies are already wrestling with stiffer Chinese competition, such as rising imports of electric vehicles.

Ideally the EU and U.S. wouldn’t fall out with Beijing, whose own heavy subsidies have supported China’s push to take a 70% share of the silicon components used in solar photovoltaic cells, and as much as 80% of the market for lithium ion batteries. But Europe would be unwise to sit back and lose out on a new generation of renewable technologies. Both the U.S. and the EU are looking to cut China out of some supply chains on national security grounds.

In pushing back against Washington’s green industrial aid, Europe has a case for deploying trade and state-aid means in the short term to support its green industries. But the real opportunity is nurturing the climate-saving inventions yet to come. To the extent the EU is willing to make new joint funding available, those funds should go towards encouraging future productivity, not playing industrial defence. An expensive green arms race with its allies would be the wrong road to go down.

CONTEXT NEWS

The European Commission is set to release a slate of proposals on March 16 designed to bolster clean tech production within the bloc, Reuters reported earlier the same day. The measures could include using procurement rules to limit dependence on foreign suppliers, intended to reduce reliance on countries like China that have come to dominate some technology markets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden met on March 10 to discuss how to resolve transatlantic trade tensions related to the new subsidies, particularly “Buy American” supply chain requirements tied to electric vehicle tax credits. The leaders said they would seek a trade deal on critical minerals that could restore EU market access.

The European Union on March 9 announced that it would loosen state aid rules up until 2025 to give member states more scope on green technology subsidies. The new plans allow countries to make subsidy counteroffers to companies considering leaving the bloc.

Other responses to the 2022 U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $369 billion in green technology subsidies, are in the works. These include changes in how the EU allocates leftover pandemic recovery funds and a proposal to promote industrial production targets in key sectors.

Volkswagen on March 8 said it might move faster on plans to build an electric vehicle plant in the U.S. compared to a similar proposal for Eastern Europe, because of the size and scale of U.S. aid.

