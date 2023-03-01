













MILAN/LONDON, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stéphane Boujnah’s attempt to step outside his comfort zone has fizzled. The Euronext (ENX.PA) chief executive’s decision to withdraw a preliminary 5.5 billion euro offer for investment platform Allfunds (ALLFG.AS) may turn out to be a lucky escape. An alternative deal will however require the 7.5 billion euro exchange operator to build a more valuable M&A currency first.

Boujnah, at the helm of Euronext since 2015, has a string of acquisitions under his belt, chiefly in the realm of traditional trading infrastructure. To undercut larger rivals, his M&A tactics have involved securing backing from key shareholders, like in the purchase of Oslo Bors, or enlisting potential kingmakers, like the Italian state in the 4.4 billion euros acquisition of Borsa Italiana. He tried a similar approach by engaging in discussions with Allfunds’ top investors.

Euronext’s interest in Allfunds suggests a desire to further diversify away from the volatile cash equity and trading business, which still made up 35% of its revenue in 2022. The funds platform could have helped investors that already buy shares on Euronext to access a broader range of products.

Yet, the deal didn't materialise. A Euronext spokesperson told Reuters Breakingviews the group had withdrawn the offer after conducting due diligence, while Allfunds said the exchange’s cash and shares offer was too low. Ditching the bid probably made sense. Allfunds reported on Tuesday a decline in 2022 revenue: that would have made it harder for the group to grow quickly enough to make the deal math work. The preliminary 5.5 billion euro price tag would have implied a measly 5% after-tax return on invested capital in 2024, according to Breakingviews calculations using Refinitiv forecasts.

Euronext’s relatively small size means it still needs a deal. Boujnah could stick to his traditional area of expertise, where cost savings are greater. But available assets such as the 250 million euros Athens stock exchange (EXCr.AT), are tiny. Larger ones, like the European operations of Nasdaq(NDAQ.O), are not currently for sale.

This means Boujnah may have to push into alternative assets or even data businesses. But these tend to be expensive. And Euronext’s 7% share price fall following revelations of the Allfunds bid suggests its own investors were nervous about it attempting a large deal while its valuation is low: Boujnah’s stock trades at just 13 times 2023 earnings, well below Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) and LSEG's (LSEG.L) respective multiples of 17 and 23 times, according to Refinitiv data.

That may change. If Boujnah can deliver in full the cost savings promised under the Borsa Italiana deal, Euronext's shares may rise, making it more attractive as an acquisition currency. Meanwhile, Allfunds’ shares may fall if it continues to struggle. Boujnah would then be in a strong position to revive this deal.

CONTEXT NEWS

Euronext said on Feb. 28 that it had withdrawn its indicative 5.5 billion euro offer to buy Spanish fund distribution firm Allfunds.

Allfunds said on March 1 that the terms of an unsolicited takeover proposal from Euronext were deemed inadequate by its board. A Euronext spokesperson told Reuters Breakingviews the stock exchange operator decided to walk away after carrying out due diligence. "We did not receive a rejection to our offer," the spokesperson added.

Euronext said on Feb. 22 it had submitted a preliminary offer to buy Amsterdam-listed Allfunds. The cash and share offer valued the Spanish group at 8.75 euros per share, the funds platform operator said in a separate statement. The offer was announced after Bloomberg reported that Euronext was in talks with major shareholders of the Spanish group, including buyout firm Hellman & Friedman.

Hellman & Friedman and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC bought a majority stake in Allfunds in 2017, before listing the group in Amsterdam in 2021.

Euronext shares were up over 4% at 72.34 euros, as of 0953 GMT. Allfunds shares fell around 13% to 7.20 euros.

