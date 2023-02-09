













LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. unveiled $369 bln of climate subsidies for consumers and manufacturers. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain why Brussels may need to launch a similarly ambitious plan or risk losing its share of jobs of the future.

