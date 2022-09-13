The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Basel, Switzerland March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s banks are funnelling cash to shareholders as the region speeds towards recession. Switzerland’s UBS (UBSG.S) on Tuesday hiked its full-year dividend by 10% and said that its share buyback programme would exceed a $5 billion target. Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) recently said that the European Central Bank authorised the second tranche of its buyback programme, allowing it to repurchase 1 billion euros worth of shares, equivalent to 32 basis points of common equity Tier 1 capital.

Granted, UBS is upping payouts partly because of a recent cancelled acquisition. But it’s notable that lenders are not battening down the hatches ahead of the coming storm. Goldman Sachs expects the euro zone economy to shrink in the second half of 2022. Almost two-thirds of investors in a Deutsche Bank survey expect compulsory gas rationing this winter. Yet the German bank also expects lenders to return some 10% of their market capitalisation to investors this year through dividends and buybacks.

Lenders’ cheerfulness is grounded in revenue-boosting rate hikes. The only question is whether politicians and regulators will let them keep sending capital out of the door while everyone else is suffering. (By Liam Proud)

