













LODNON, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s plan to slash prices on pharmaceutical drugs could set off tensions with the U.S. The European Union proposed on Wednesday a legislative overhaul of the sector across the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission is looking to slash the length of the exclusivity period benefiting drugmakers before generics can enter the market from 10 to eight years. This would incentivise drug makers like AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and GSK (GSK.L) to sell to all European countries at once. As it stands, drugmakers send drugs to wealthier countries like Germany first before knocking down the price for poorer nations. It takes only 133 days for German patients to access new medicines, against nearly two-and-a-half years for Romanians, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations.

Cheaper medicines in Europe, however, will create a greater divide with the U.S. Americans pay twice as much for their drugs as people in the rest of the world, according to Rand Corporation, a think tank. And although the U.S. is trying to tackle soaring prices with the Inflation Reduction Act, Europe’s falling drug costs will widen the gap once again. This creates a problem for the U.S. government, which funds more drug development than any other country. If Europeans manage to cut prices further, America might baulk at providing more funding if its citizens don’t reap the benefits. In that situation, Europe’s savings may soon have to be funnelled into drug development. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Editing by Pierre Briancon and Streisand Neto











