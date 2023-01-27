













MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe has tamed its energy cravings. War in Ukraine severely curtailed flows of Russian gas to the 27-nation bloc last year, pushing up the price of the fossil fuel and forcing households and businesses to quickly figure out ways to use energy more sparingly. But success in saving gas hides a darker reality for European industry.

In 2021 the European Union burned 412 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, European Commission data shows. Last year that figured dropped by around 50 bcm, the International Energy Agency estimates, equivalent to a 12% fall. Part of the drop was due to efforts by families and companies to limit rising gas bills. Using data from smart meters, German thermostat maker Tado found that 76% of European households turned down the indoor temperature, which fell by almost 1 degree Celsius on average in November and December. In Germany, a rush to find more efficient ways to heat buildings led to a staggering 53% increase in sales of heat pumps from the previous year. A milder winter has also helped.

Yet not all the savings were down to greener behaviour. About half the decline in demand for industrial gas, which the IEA estimates at 25 bcm, was due to companies switching to more polluting energy sources such as fuel oil or liquefied petroleum gas. Both have been cheaper than gas since the summer of 2021, according to data from Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

Another 10 bcm of savings, equivalent to a fifth of the overall reduction, came from companies shutting or lowering production at gas-dependent plants. This was particularly true for manufacturers of chemicals like BASF (BASFn.DE) and fertiliser makers like Yara International (YAR.OL). Nearly three-quarters of Europe’s production of ammonia was offline in August last year, and around 40% was still idle in October, according to the International Fertilizer Association. European production of steel and aluminium, which is also energy-intensive, fell 10% in the first 10 months of 2022.

Such savings are dangerous as they can lead to a permanent loss of economic output. And the prospects for restarting production do not look rosy. If winter temperatures revert to the chillier averages of the past, Europe would need an additional 11 bcm of gas to properly heat buildings. The continent may also have to export an extra 12 bcm to Ukraine and Moldova to help those countries replenish their gas storage facilities, which may be depleted by March. As the war drags on, gas-hungry sectors face a protracted struggle.

