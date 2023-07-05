LONDON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s biggest listing this year is off to a cautious start. Hidroelectrica, Romania’s top hydropower producer, priced on Wednesday its initial public offering (IPO) at 104 lei ($22.87 per share, the middle of a proposed range, raising 1.8 billion euros. That values the whole utility at 46.8 billion lei, or 9.4 billion euros. It also suggests the company would trade at 10.5 times its 2022 earnings per share, a multiple 30% lower than the 14.8 times Austrian peer Verbund (VERB.VI) is currently trading at.

To entice investors, Hidroelectrica is promising to distribute at least 90% of its earnings in dividends. But the ample discount suggests impatience by CEO Bogdan Nicolae Badea to get the deal over the line: Bucharest is under pressure to list the state-owned company as soon as possible to access European Union funds. The gap also reflects governance concerns: the Romanian government will remain firmly in control with an 80% stake, limiting minority shareholders’ influence. Finally, power prices have fallen from post-Ukraine crisis peaks. And temperatures are expected to soar across large parts of the world, making hydropower plants more vulnerable to droughts. It's wise to be prudent. (By Yawen Chen)

