













LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The euro zone monetary policy debate may soon become more tense. The region’s inflation rate, at 10.7% in October, masks wide disparities among member states. Prices are increasing at an annual pace of 7% in France, 12% in Germany and 22% in Estonia. The European Central Bank’s policy of higher rates risks being too aggressive for some countries, but too timid for others.

The recent dispersion in euro zone inflation rates began with the recession triggered by Covid-19. Prices fell depending on member states’ lockdown policies, vaccination rates, and level of government support. Then, as economies started growing again, prices rose faster in countries that had been hit harder.

The energy shock that worsened after Russia’s war in Ukraine exacerbated the problem, because of differences in the energy mix and consumption patterns among member countries. Retail energy prices in the euro area increased by 40% between August 2021 and August 2022. But energy makes up from 6.7% of the price index in Malta to 16.2% in Latvia, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development noted. Differences in core inflation, which strips out energy and food, also widened in the last two years – from 4% in France to more than 14% in Slovakia.

The ECB is forced into a one-size-fits-all approach by the monetary union. For now, policymakers agree that it should hike its key rate quickly until it reaches a “neutral” level that neither stimulates nor constrains the economy. That level has been estimated by some central bankers at around 2%, which could be reached by year end.

Yet rates may have to rise beyond that if inflation persists. That’s when the old debate in the ECB’s governing council between the “hawks” from the North and the “doves” from the South may get acrimonious, as it did during the 2011 debt crisis. Lower-inflation countries, led by France, will argue that the ECB needs to pause. Higher-inflation ones will want it to keep hiking rates until inflation is subdued.

As it happens, the hawks hail from countries – such as Germany and the Netherlands – where prices are increasing fastest. But, according to most forecasts, the euro zone economy will be flat next year at best. Further rate increases may therefore create political uproar, and lead to serious divisions on the central bank’s governing council. Monetary policy may become less predictable. And the ECB may once again find itself at the heart of the euro’s existential problems.

The European Central Bank increased its key interest rate from 0.75% to 1.5% at its Oct. 27 meeting.

Annual inflation stood at 10.7% in the euro area in October, according to a first estimate from statistics institute Eurostat published on Oct. 31. The harmonised index of consumer prices was seen up more than 7% in France and Spain, 11.6% in Germany, 12.8% in Italy, 16.8% in the Netherlands, and 22.4% in Estonia.

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Italian lawmakers on Oct. 25 that “many considered hazardous” the ECB’s determination to raise interest rates, which risks “impacting bank credit to families and firms”, she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 17 that he was “worried that many experts and some monetary policy actors explain that demand in Europe must be crushed to contain inflation”. “One has to be very careful,” he said.

