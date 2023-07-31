LONDON, July 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - European investment bankers have been grasping around in the dark while trying to price initial public offerings this year. And so far, the performance of the floats that have got away has been relatively poor. It’s a major red flag for larger IPO candidates, like CVC Capital Partners or EQT’s (EQTAB.ST) Galderma.

Only 65 companies decided to brave choppy stock markets in Europe, raising $6.6 billion in overall proceeds, according to Dealogic data. That’s 87% below 2021’s record volume over the same period, and is on track to be 69% below the average between 2015 and 2019. One of the bigger IPO contenders, Turkish ash producer We Soda, pulled its London float last month.

The pricing has been all over the place. Very few of the IPOs that did get away managed to snatch the healthy first-day pop and steady after-market trading that underwriters try to engineer. Of the 10 larger floats analysed by Breakingviews, half are below their listing level. On average, the shares are up 3% since IPO. Though not a perfect comparison, it’s notable that the STOXX Europe 600 Index (.STOXX) is up nearly 10% in 2023, making the meagre IPO returns more embarrassing.

To get deals over the line, bankers have had to err on the side of caution. Italian betting group Lottomatica (LTMC.MI) and German web-hosting company IONOS (IOSn.DE) priced at the bottom of their initial ranges. Even Romanian energy group Hidroelectrica (ROH2O.BX) and Thyssenkrupp Nucera (NCH2.DE), which both tout solid green credentials, required creativity from the underwriters. The state-owned Romanian group relied heavily on local pension funds to get the deal away. Nucera, meanwhile, priced below the mid-point of its initial range, despite the help of anchor investors like Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

None of that augurs well for future IPO candidates. Backers of new equity issues tend to expect a market-beating return to compensate for the risk of buying untested private companies. The paltry performance of this year’s floats will give potential investors pause for thought.

The IPO near-freeze therefore looks set to continue. Bankers expect many price-sensitive buyout funds to hold off on large European listings for the remainder of the year. Take EQT, the Swedish firm which recently opted for a private placement for its Swiss skincare firm Galderma. That gives it time before it has to go ahead with a long-planned IPO, which Reuters reported could value the company in excess of $20 billion. Similarly, CVC Capital Partners has long been planning a listing. In one sense, the timing couldn’t be better, as the buyout fund has just raised a record 26 billion euro fund. But the firm will want to wait for an obvious IPO thaw before it presses the button. That looks some distance away.

Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica floated on July 12 in a deal priced at 104 lei ($23.42) per share, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion. The initial public offering ranks as Europe’s largest so far this year.

Dealogic data shows that IPOs in the region raised a total of $6.6 billion between the start of 2023 and July 20. That was slightly higher than in the same period last year, but two-thirds below the average level between 2015 and 2019.

