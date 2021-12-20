Europe’s new monetary bad cop has right bark

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joachim Nagel will replace Jens Weidmann as head of Germany’s Bundesbank, the country’s finance minister Christian Lindner tweeted on Monday. It’s a reassuringly boring appointment for Germany, and Europe.

Nagel is unlikely to rock the boat too much at the Bundesbank. After all, he worked there for 17 years, and was a member of its executive board. His public statements suggest he is wary of ultra-loose policies like bond buying. That’s probably a good thing: having an orthodox representative, like Weidmann was, may help reassure German citizens that their wealth is not being confiscated by the European Central Bank’s money printing . Nagel also has plenty of technical skills: he was recently deputy head of banking at the Bank for International Settlements.

The appointment comes as rising inflation is forcing rate-setters globally to rein in loose pandemic-era policies. At the same time, governments like Germany are boosting investment. With fiscal policy playing a bigger role, monetary policy may be able to take a step back. Hopefully, that should mean fewer fireworks on the ECB’s governing council. (By Neil Unmack)

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic