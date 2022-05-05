Active pumpjacks from oil wells are pictured at the Inglewood Oil Field, the largest urban oil field in the United States, from the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Culver City, California, U.S., March 10, 2022. Picture taken March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s big oil companies will be wondering what they have to do. Despite Shell (SHEL.L), BP (BP.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) all reporting bumper first-quarter earnings amid soaring oil prices, their valuations lag those of U.S. rivals Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N). The disconnect is increasingly odd.

In the last three months Total and Shell, which reported on Thursday, made the same $9 billion net income as Exxon. BP and Chevron both made around $6 billion. Refinitiv estimates for year-end EBITDA and earnings show a similar pattern. Yet Chevron and Exxon trade on 11 times those earnings and 6 times their forecast EBITDA after including debt, while the Europeans languish on 5 and 3 times respectively. Free cash flow will be 18% of Europeans’ market capitalisations in 2022, Jefferies reckons, against 11% for the Americans.

There’s a practical reason why. Exxon and Chevron have been slower than their peers across the Atlantic to commit to low-carbon activities like renewable energy, at a time when oil and gas prices above $100 a barrel reward lingering in fossil fuels. Over the last six months, the American pair’s shares have outperformed their European peers.

There’s also a technical reason. The U.S. market is more driven by retail investors who blithely link higher fossil fuel prices to share values. In contrast, some European institutional investors fixated with environmental, social and governance concerns have dumped anything to do with oil.

Still, there are increasing reasons to think European oil majors may not stay in the shade. The long-term one is that at some point their wind and solar arms may grow sufficiently big to allow them to be valued alongside big renewable players like Spain’s Iberdrola (IBE.MC), which trades on 10 times EBITDA.

The counterargument is that those renewable earnings are in an uncertain future, while Exxon and Chevron are coining it here and now. But the Americans may not continue to reap bumper profits, as they are not investing in new wells as much as high prices imply they should read more . More importantly, the three Europeans have particularly big trading arms. While none of the majors make it easy to tell how much of their earnings bonanza is from this business of securing supplies and profiting from pricing inefficiencies, bankers say it is material. The current dislocated markets also make for ideal hunting grounds. In time, shareholders might realise that.

- Shell on May 5 reported first-quarter earnings of $9.1 billion, compared to $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

- The UK oil group beat its previous highest quarterly profits recorded in 2008 even after writing down $3.9 billion post-tax as a result of its decision to exit operations in Russia.

- Shell said its dividend payments and share repurchases reached $5.4 billion in the quarter, part of its plan to buy back $8.5 billion of shares in the first half of the year. Shareholder distributions for the second half of 2022 are expected to be in excess of 30% of cash flow from operating activities, compared to a 20%-30% range before.

- Net debt fell to $48.5 billion from $52.6 billion at the end of 2021.

- As of 0725 GMT Shell’s shares were trading at 22.95 pounds, up 3.2% in early trading.

