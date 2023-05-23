













LONDON, May 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brussels is a step closer to unveiling regulation for the controversial technology. Dragoș Tudorache, a legislator in the European Parliament, helped write the law. In this Exchange podcast, he argues that the rules focus on the biggest risks while leaving room for innovation.

Follow @karenkkwok on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.