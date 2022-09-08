An artwork of a punch bag decorated with the EU flag is seen at the annual Frieze London art fair, in London, Britain, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe is heading into a recession, yet its banks are expecting a windfall. That uncomfortable disconnect makes the sector a punching bag for regulators and politicians.

The region’s increasingly acute energy crisis, which is pushing up inflation and forcing central banks to hike rates, has made a recession all but inevitable. Goldman Sachs analysts expect Britain’s economy to contract for three consecutive quarters starting in October, while Morgan Stanley economists expect German GDP to shrink by 0.4% in 2023. If Russia shuts off all gas pipelines, the slump could be worse.

But probably not for banks. The first reason is that lending margins rise in line with interest rates. The worse inflation gets, the faster rate-setters must hike, meaning banks make even more money. Bank of America analysts reckon the revenue windfall could be 88 billion euros next year.

Second, lenders are not expecting a wave of loan defaults, especially if governments step in to help consumers avoid the most extreme energy price rises. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) estimated that a Russian gas cut-off would force it to take about 1 billion euros of bad debt charges. Using Refinitiv estimates, that’s equivalent to just 16% of 2023 pre-tax profit. Carlo Messina, chief executive of Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), has said that in a recession the cost of possible defaults would be more than offset by higher interest income. Analysts agree: for many big banks, they’re forecasting a similar or higher return on tangible equity than they were before Russia invaded Ukraine.

That strength means banks are entering the crisis with a target on their backs. In the pandemic, regulators and politicians pushed lenders to support customers through debt repayment holidays and cheap credit. In return, policymakers gave banks loan guarantees, looser capital rules and extra wiggle room in accounting for bad debt.

A recession could see a repeat of those requests, but without the sweeteners. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority in July told bank CEOs that its pandemic-era guidance on dealing with customers in financial difficulty is also relevant for the cost of living crisis. Poland’s government has demanded that lenders give mortgage borrowers a break, while Spain has floated a bank windfall tax. There’s scant mention of any carrots to go along with the stick.

Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has taken the initiative, announcing an 8 billion euro package to help borrowers on Monday. Its peers may eventually have to follow, if not willingly then under duress.

