Eurowag heads off in wrong direction

An instructor drives a lorry in Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - For a company that helps trucking firms plan their routes, Eurowag (WPS.L) made a hash of its own journey onto public markets. Shares in the Czech group, which manages fleet networks and payments for European haulage firms, started trading in London on Friday, a day later than planned and at a cut-price valuation. Stock in the company, which trades as Wag Payment Solutions, promptly fell as much as 10% read more .

It’s a harsh reminder for Chief Executive Martin Vohánka of the realities of public ownership. In August, he was touting his company as the “Uber for trucks” read more , with aspirations to a 1.7 billion euro valuation. Investors have concluded its equity is worth little more than 1 billion euros. Other companies like Swiss watch vendor Chronext have cancelled their offerings at the last minute, citing adverse markets. Vohánka has shown that ploughing on regardless makes for a bumpy ride. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Chubb bulks up with Asia insurance deal read more

NatWest flips bank guilty-plea logic on its head read more

Debt woes crash China Inc. luxury dream read more

Facebook’s pristine whistleblower read more

Hearing aid giant pays up to tune into youngsters read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok