Eurowag heads off in wrong direction

2 minute read

An instructor drives a lorry in Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - For a company that helps trucking firms plan their routes, Eurowag (WPS.L) made a hash of its own journey onto public markets. Shares in the Czech group, which manages fleet networks and payments for European haulage firms, started trading in London on Friday, a day later than planned and at a cut-price valuation. Stock in the company, which trades as Wag Payment Solutions, promptly fell as much as 10% read more .

It’s a harsh reminder for Chief Executive Martin Vohánka of the realities of public ownership. In August, he was touting his company as the “Uber for trucks” read more , with aspirations to a 1.7 billion euro valuation. Investors have concluded its equity is worth little more than 1 billion euros. Other companies like Swiss watch vendor Chronext have cancelled their offerings at the last minute, citing adverse markets. Vohánka has shown that ploughing on regardless makes for a bumpy ride. (By Ed Cropley)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

