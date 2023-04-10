Breakingviews: EV double-SPAC provides only weak recharge
NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SPACs are in recycling mode. Electric-van developer Arrival just unveiled a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, valuing it at $524 million. The twist: It already went public via a blank-check deal in 2021, at a valuation some 10 times higher. The new transaction is an expensive gamble on a second chance.
Arrival’s fall mirrors other EV hopefuls like Canoo (GOEV.O), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE.O) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O). All merged with SPACs that priced at $10 per share, and now trade under $1.
In capital-intensive businesses, cash is precious. Arrival’s latest merger promises $283 million of it from Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V’s (KCGI.N) trust account. British startup Wejo (WEJO.O)tried a similar second-SPAC gambit, though it anticipates backing its transaction with private investment. Arrival does not, and to ensure Kensington investors don’t all yank their cash, it’s offering a sweetener: Each $10 SPAC share will receive $17 in Arrival equity.
The huge discount reflects a weaker outlook. A presentation accompanying the 2021 merger forecast $14 billion in revenue in 2024. A projection from Cowen analysts is now 0.01% of that figure. Surviving long enough to make it even that far will cost dearly. (By Jonathan Guilford)
