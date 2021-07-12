Even Goldman can’t fight the tide on pay

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon attends the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Junior bankers at Goldman Sachs (GS.N) griped in February about miserable working conditions read more . Yet the Wall Street firm may, according to the Financial Times, resist pressure to copy rivals JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N), which have raised base pay for early-career staff. That would be brave in more ways than one.

Juniors’ fixed pay is around $85,000 a year, and a red-hot deals market will plump up their bonuses. Still, employees naturally want higher fixed pay while employers prefer variable compensation. Whichever camp has more bargaining power should win read more . In theory, that’s Goldman boss David Solomon. Prestige and bonuses matter and Goldman has this year advised on deals worth 15% more than closest rival JPMorgan, according to Refinitiv. Also, finding a new gig takes time, if there even is one on offer.

Nevertheless, Solomon will probably keep up with the pack when pay is announced in August. After all, the “market rate” argument is also used to justify the $20-million-plus packages that he and his peers receive read more . It might be incoherent to discard that questionable logic. (By John Foley)

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Amanda Gomez