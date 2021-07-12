Breakingviews
Even Goldman can’t fight the tide on pay
NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Junior bankers at Goldman Sachs (GS.N) griped in February about miserable working conditions read more . Yet the Wall Street firm may, according to the Financial Times, resist pressure to copy rivals JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N), which have raised base pay for early-career staff. That would be brave in more ways than one.
Juniors’ fixed pay is around $85,000 a year, and a red-hot deals market will plump up their bonuses. Still, employees naturally want higher fixed pay while employers prefer variable compensation. Whichever camp has more bargaining power should win read more . In theory, that’s Goldman boss David Solomon. Prestige and bonuses matter and Goldman has this year advised on deals worth 15% more than closest rival JPMorgan, according to Refinitiv. Also, finding a new gig takes time, if there even is one on offer.
Nevertheless, Solomon will probably keep up with the pack when pay is announced in August. After all, the “market rate” argument is also used to justify the $20-million-plus packages that he and his peers receive read more . It might be incoherent to discard that questionable logic. (By John Foley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Smiths Group breakup saga may end with a whimper read more
Atos profit warning may tempt bottom-feeders read more
Wesfarmers takes M&A temperature read more
China’s easing gesture underscores growth worries read more
Abu Dhabi’s IPO season starts with a bang read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.