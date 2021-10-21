Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Evergrande deal dispute reinforces bidders’ fears

2 minute read

A No Entry traffic sign stands near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Add disagreement over a deal’s collapse to the growing list of China Evergrande’s (3333.HK) woes. The cash-crunched developer chaired by Hui Ka Yan revealed late on Wednesday that it had cancelled a proposed sale to Hopson Development (0754.HK) of a 50.1% stake in its property management unit for $2.6 billion after its sources said the buyer had not met the necessary prerequisites.

Hopson’s account is markedly different. The $8 billion company says it refused to accept Evergrande’s request to be paid the sale proceeds directly. That ran counter to the agreement Hopson struck to hand over only the difference between the sale price and what Evergrande owes its subsidiary, for fear it wouldn’t get the funds otherwise. Evergrande Property Services’ (6666.HK) latest accounts put that sum at around $370 million, equivalent to 90% of its 2020 net profit.

Hopson shares rose 5% on the news, while Evergrande stock fell by a tenth. Shareholders seem to think Hopson had a point. It’s a potent warning to any other bidders. (By Jennifer Hughes)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Spanx’s “velvet ghetto” read more

Canadian National CEO gets off the train read more

Goldman is in not-so-splendid green isolation read more

Nordic optical IPO’s fortune is tied to EssiLux read more

Rio Tinto is king of the net-zero little leagues read more

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:00 AM UTC

Elon Musk’s promises are getting more realistic

Elon Musk has not lost his penchant for hype. Tesla’s boss told investors earlier this month that the $855 billion carmaker can keep growing production by at least 50% a year “for quite a while”. He also thinks its Model Y SUV will be the world’s best-selling vehicle by 2023. Musk has a history of missing targets. But recent performance suggests his latest ones deserve to be taken more seriously.

Breakingviews
Evergrande deal dispute reinforces bidders’ fears
Breakingviews
Facebook name-change alone would miss the point
Breakingviews
Spanx’s “velvet ghetto”
Breakingviews
Facebook’s new name: grandiose, banal or honest?