Evergrande deal dispute reinforces bidders’ fears

A No Entry traffic sign stands near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Add disagreement over a deal’s collapse to the growing list of China Evergrande’s (3333.HK) woes. The cash-crunched developer chaired by Hui Ka Yan revealed late on Wednesday that it had cancelled a proposed sale to Hopson Development (0754.HK) of a 50.1% stake in its property management unit for $2.6 billion after its sources said the buyer had not met the necessary prerequisites.

Hopson’s account is markedly different. The $8 billion company says it refused to accept Evergrande’s request to be paid the sale proceeds directly. That ran counter to the agreement Hopson struck to hand over only the difference between the sale price and what Evergrande owes its subsidiary, for fear it wouldn’t get the funds otherwise. Evergrande Property Services’ (6666.HK) latest accounts put that sum at around $370 million, equivalent to 90% of its 2020 net profit.

Hopson shares rose 5% on the news, while Evergrande stock fell by a tenth. Shareholders seem to think Hopson had a point. It’s a potent warning to any other bidders. (By Jennifer Hughes)

