Breakingviews
Evergrande deal dispute reinforces bidders’ fears
HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Add disagreement over a deal’s collapse to the growing list of China Evergrande’s (3333.HK) woes. The cash-crunched developer chaired by Hui Ka Yan revealed late on Wednesday that it had cancelled a proposed sale to Hopson Development (0754.HK) of a 50.1% stake in its property management unit for $2.6 billion after its sources said the buyer had not met the necessary prerequisites.
Hopson’s account is markedly different. The $8 billion company says it refused to accept Evergrande’s request to be paid the sale proceeds directly. That ran counter to the agreement Hopson struck to hand over only the difference between the sale price and what Evergrande owes its subsidiary, for fear it wouldn’t get the funds otherwise. Evergrande Property Services’ (6666.HK) latest accounts put that sum at around $370 million, equivalent to 90% of its 2020 net profit.
Hopson shares rose 5% on the news, while Evergrande stock fell by a tenth. Shareholders seem to think Hopson had a point. It’s a potent warning to any other bidders. (By Jennifer Hughes)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Spanx’s “velvet ghetto” read more
Canadian National CEO gets off the train read more
Goldman is in not-so-splendid green isolation read more
Nordic optical IPO’s fortune is tied to EssiLux read more
Rio Tinto is king of the net-zero little leagues read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.