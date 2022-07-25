HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing will find it harder to ignore China Evergrande’s (3333.HK) growing financial mess. The developer’s chief executive officer resigned on Friday after a probe found he helped divert funds from a subsidiary read more . This puts a restructuring plan for $19 billion of offshore bonds at risk.

The findings come at a sensitive time. In March, the company unveiled that banks had seized some $2 billion of deposits at its most valuable subsidiary, Hong Kong-listed Evergrande Property Services (6666.HK). Investigators found that the funds guaranteed loans which eventually ended up at the parent. While Evergrande has swiftly replaced CEO Xia Haijun, who was found to be involved in the arrangement with the group’s finance chief, it is still on the hook to deliver a long-promised restructuring plan to creditors on Sunday.

That will be a challenge. A mooted proposal reported by Reuters in May involved letting creditors swap part of their debt into stakes in the property services unit and an electric vehicle offshoot, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (0708.HK) read more . That option looks increasingly unappealing, given the weak financial health of the subsidiaries.

So far, the central government has refused to bail out Evergrande, opting to stay largely on the sidelines as the company tries to complete pre-sold, unfinished projects. That strategy, though, may be backfiring as the national real estate market goes into a tailspin. Property sales by value are down 29% in the first six months of the year and new construction starts are down 34%. Now buyers across the country are refusing to pay their mortgages on incomplete developments as construction is stalled at about 300 projects. read more Among them at least 50 are under Evergrande, per consultancy E-house.

With confidence in property fast evaporating, the financial and political risks are adding up for Beijing. There are signs that authorities are readying a more direct approach by creating a $44 billion real estate fund to support more than a dozen property developers according to financial website REDD. read more

Evergrande’s $300 billion of liabilities implies it will require a much more substantial lifeline. Beijing will find it trickier to look the other way.

