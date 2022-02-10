HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nervous bondholders fretting over a potential fire-sale at China Evergrande (3333.HK) got an unexpected reprieve. Instead of flogging holdings at a discount, the distressed real estate developer will restart construction and sales.

Boss Hui Ka Yan hinted this week that “even selling assets dirt cheap would hardly be enough to pay off debts”, the first public indication the company doesn’t own enough to cover $300 billion in liabilities. It might explain why Hui was flogging his own apartments and art collection, to help provide Evergrande with short-term relief.

The government may have come to the same conclusion that it was too late to offload assets. Beijing is probably concerned about the consequences of Evergrande’s sold-but-unbuilt units. Hui’s declaration read more that Evergrande will fully resume construction, start to pay suppliers from escrow funds and deliver 600,000 apartments this year leaves a glimmer of hope. Whether monetary and property policies will be eased enough to prop up faltering home sales is a looming dark cloud. (By Yawen Chen)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin